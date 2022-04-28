Afenifere Calls For Govt Of National Unity To Tackle Insecurity

Afenifere, a pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, has called for the formation of a Government of National Unity (GNU) ahead of the general elections in 2023.

Afenifere claimed in a statement released on Wednesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, that the national unity government will assist address insecurity issues while also preparing the groundwork for a new democratic government.

The appeal came after a meeting on Wednesday in Isanya Ogbo, Ogun State, at the country residence of the group’s acting head, Ayo Adebanjo.

The group also chastised President Muhammadu Buhari’s handling of the country’s security challenges, claiming that he lacked the capacity to address the country’s problems, necessitating the formation of a government of national unity.

It also accused the federal government of demonstrating that it was unable and unwilling to address the country’s challenges.

Furthermore, Afenifere advocated that states that were prepared to administer a police force be permitted to do so.

It did, however, praise the effectiveness of the Amotekun Security Network, which works in partnership with security agencies in the South West.

All complaints of the state police institution, according to the group, are unjustified and self-serving in light of the security outfit’s performance.