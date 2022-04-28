After Unveiling Second Wife, Son, Yul Edochie Hails First Wife

Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has showered praises on his first wife, May, hours after he revealed to the world that he has a second wife, Judy Austin, who has birthed him a son.

The actor’s revelation on Wednesday came as a surprise to many of his friends and fans

As Edochie announced the addition to his family via his verified Instagram account, his first wife, May, took to the comment section of the post and simply wrote, “God will judge both of you.”

However, on Thursday morning Edochie woke up to shower praises on his first wife via his verified Instagram handle. The actor shared two lovely pictures of his first wife and captioned the post, “NUMBER ONE. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ @mayyuledochie. Undisputed.”

Edochie got married to his first wife May Aligwe when he was 22 years old. Their union is blessed with three sons and a daughter; namely, Kambi, Dani, Karl and Victory Zane Chukwubuike Yul Edochie.

