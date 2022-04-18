Akeredolu Debunks Death Rumour With Viral Video, Wife Excited

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, and his handlers have released a video of him singing and dancing inside a room following rumour that the governor was hospitalised abroad.

Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Richard Olatunde, in a statement, faulted the report, saying that Akeredolu, on March 23, 2022, sent a letter to the state House of Assembly that he would be away for 14 working days as the first part of his 2022 annual leave, thereby transferring power to his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Last week, another report claimed that the governor died in a German hospital.

The governor’s wife, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, who posted the video on her Facebook page on Sunday, confirmed that her husband is currently on vacation.

In the video that lasted 19 seconds, Akeredolu was seen in a room with a man suspected to be one of his aides, singing gospel songs and dancing.

The date the video was recorded was, however, not stated.

She wrote, “Baba Aketi niyen! Dey enjoy your vacation jare. A begi wetin I dey hear, gist kini? Shitloveragain? Na you go waka go hell fire! (That is Baba Aketi, continue enjoying your vacation. What am I hearing? ‘Shitlover’ again? It is you that will go to hell fire.)