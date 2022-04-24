Alaafin: Gbajabiamila’s Installation As Aare Baasofin Suspended

The installation of Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, as the Aare Baasofin of Yorubaland (the Supreme Lawmaker of Yorubaland) has been put on hold.

Lanre Lasisi, the Speaker’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, confirmed this in a statement on Sunday.

The event had been scheduled for Friday, May 27, 2022, but was postponed due to the death of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, according to Lasisi.

Alaafin died 35 days before Gbajabiamila’s chieftaincy ceremony, which was part of the lawmaker’s 60th birthday celebrations.