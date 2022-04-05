All Enemies Of Nigeria Must Be Defeated, Says Army Chief

Chief of army staff, Farouk Yahaya has reiterated the commitment of the Nigerian army to deal with all forms of insecurity confronting the country.

Yahaya gave the assurance at a one-day seminar on ‘Intensifying Warrior Ethos’ organised by the army headquarters department of transformation and innovation, on Tuesday, in Abuja.

He was represented by Anthony Omozoje, army chief of policy and plans.

The COAS stated that the volatile and complex security emergencies facing the nation had necessitated the continuous review of the national security architecture to contain the threats.

He said the varied acts of insurgency, terrorism, kidnapping, banditry and other terrorist organisations have continued to pose substantive threats to the nation.

Yahaya, however, said the troops have continued to “respond assiduously to contain and decimate all adversaries of Nigeria” in line with his message that all adversaries of Nigeria must be defeated decisively.

According to him, sustaining and insisting on a winning mentality must be inculcated into all troops.