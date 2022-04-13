Allow Buhari Complete His Tenure, Shehu Sani Tells Northern Elders

Shehu Sani, a former lawmaker, has expressed his disagreement with the Northern Elders Forum’s opinion that President Muhammadu Buhari should resign over the country’s security condition.

The NEF had requested Buhari to quit on Tuesday, claiming that he had failed to secure the country.

Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the forum’s spokesperson, made the demand in a statement. It said it was unfortunate that Buhari, after nearly seven years in office, still has no answers to the country’s security concerns.

But reacting to the northern elders’ demand on Wednesday, Sani who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th Senate, asked the NEF to let Buhari complete his tenure.

In a tweet on his Twitter handle, Sani said by completing his tenure, the President would be able to conduct elections in 2023.

He tweeted, “Our respectable Northern Elders want Buhari to resign; I humbly disagree, allow Sai Baba to finish his tenure and conduct elections.”