Amaechi: I’m Burning With Zeal To Make A Difference In Lives Of Nigerians

Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi says he is bursting with a desire to make a difference in Nigerians’ lives.

This was declared by Amaechi on Saturday in Rivers state when he announced his ambition to run for president.

The minister stated that his goal is to fulfill a “moral duty to give what I can in the service of my country,” rather than a personal desire.

“Today, I stand as an aspirant to the position of President because of that same passion for people; that same drive for results. More than ever before, I am burning with the zeal to make a decisive difference in the lives of all Nigerians,” he said.

“No matter the darts and arrows that come my way, I will remain steadfast because the stakes are too high. We cannot afford to fail. We cannot afford to veer off-course.

“My aspiration is not about fulfilling any personal ambition. I am contesting for office because I believe that it is my moral duty to give what I can in the service of my country.

“To sustain and intensify present efforts at solving our national problems, our democracy must ensure the emergence of a leadership that is equipped with broad experience in governance to ensure stability and continuity.

“To sustain our democracy and preserve our unity, we need a steady hand and a passion for success in a nation that remains united to pursue prosperity for all Nigerians.”

Amaechi said he is compelled by the urgency of the country’s challenges to give his service as president of Nigeria.

“At 58, and a member of the generation born after independence who has seen the good, the bad and the ugly of Nigeria, I am compelled by the urgency of our present challenges to place my experience and proven capacity at the service of the nation at the highest level,” he said.

“We are facing some very serious challenges as a country. These are problems of insecurity, challenges of greater accountability in governance, youth unemployment and the scourge of spiraling poverty.”