Amaechi To Imo APC: Everybody Will Be Protected If I’m Elected President

Minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has stated that every citizen will be protected if he is elected president of Nigeria.

Speaking at a meeting on Tuesday with Hope Uzodimma, Imo governor, and APC stakeholders in the state, Amaechi stated that he would be sincere to every Nigerian if he is given the opportunity.

“Give me this opportunity and you will see the difference. Trust me,” the presidential hopeful said.

“Once you give me this opportunity, I will be sincere to you and to everybody. We will do our best to make sure that the Igbos are protected, the Yourubas will be protected, the Hausa/Fulani will be protected, everybody will be protected.”

Also Read: Fayemi Consults Akeredolu Over Presidential Bid, Says He’ll Drive Nigeria In Right Direction

The minister said he has the capacity to solve the country’s security challenges.

“If you ask ‘why will they support us?’ I’m a young man, a bridge between the young and the old, a son of the soil, and I am approachable,” he said.

“I may be one of the youngest, but I’m the most experienced. As Governor of Rivers State, what you’re currently facing here now, I faced in Port Harcourt, and I dealt with it and overcame it. Be rest assured that if we are given this power, we will overcome this crisis by God’s grace.

“When I was giving those recommendations, I never thought I would go for presidential consultations, I just felt there was a need for balancing, because we are Nigerians, and if you see my team, it’s made of nearly every zone in the country.”