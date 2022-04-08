Amaechi To Nigerians: You Should Be Grateful To Buhari

Rotimi Amaechi, the Minister of Transportation, stated on Thursday that Nigerians should be grateful to President Muhammadu Buhari for the country’s “massive” railway projects.

He made the remarks during the introduction of the state’s Mass Bus Transit System in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Thursday.

Despite criticism over the massive borrowing, Buhari, according to Amaechi, has been building railway lines since his administration took office in 2015.

The minister also hinted that the Lagos-Calabar train line, which would run from Lekki Deep Seaport to Epe Township, would be completed and operational by September.