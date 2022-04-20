APC Approves May 30/31 For Presidential Primaries

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved presidential primaries for May 30 and 31 ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Barr Felix Morka, the ruling party’s National Publicity Secretary, revealed this at the end of a closed-door NEC meeting on Wednesday in Abuja.

Also Read: APC Announces Date For Presidential, Governorship Primary Elections

Morka also announced that the date for governorship primaries has been set for May 18 and that the sale of expressions of interest and nomination papers will begin this Saturday.

The NEC meeting of the party was attended by President Muhamadu Buhari and Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.