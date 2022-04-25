APC Begins Sale Of Nomination Forms On Tuesday

By
Sheedah Lawal
-
Presidential, Governorship Aspirants To Pay N100m, N50m For Nomination Forms – APC
The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will begin the sale of Nomination and Expression of Interest forms on Tuesday.

A source in the APC’s media office in Abuja confirmed the development to newsmen on Sunday.

It was gathered that the exercise, which was scheduled to begin on Saturday, was postponed due to some logistics and administrative challenges.

This is coming four days after the party fixed the fees for the nomination forms — presidential hopefuls are expected to pay N100 million while those for governorship will pay N50 million.

