APC Has Nursed Its Wounds And Healed Itself, Buhari Says As He Meets Adamu, Buni

President Muhammadu Buhari met with Abdullahi Adamu, the APC’s national chairman, and Mai Mala Buni, the governor of Yobe state, on Thursday.

The meeting was held in Abuja’s presidential mansion.

Prior to the 2023 election, the ruling party is preparing for primary elections.

The APC held its national convention on March 26, during which new members of the national working committee (NWC) were chosen.

The president stated the ruling party has “nursed its wounds and healed itself” during Adamu and Buni’s visit to the White House.

“Today, we should all be happy that the party has nursed its wounds and healed itself sufficiently to march forward to face the challenges of the coming state and general elections,” he said.

“When I reflect on policies of the administration on the economy and specifically in the development of agriculture, infrastructure, ICT and innovation and the welfare measures we have put in place for women, the youth and the less privileged members of the society, I get fresh confidence that our citizens will continue supporting the APC in our electoral battles.

“Our government is working for the betterment of the country. Our policies and programmes aim at nothing but the betterment of the country and its people. Essentially, the party should take the programmes of the government to the people to infuse confidence into them.”