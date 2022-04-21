APC May Settle For Indirect Primary, Says Bagudu

In order to determine its candidates for the 2023 election, the All Progressives Congress (APC) may opt for an indirect primary.

After the APC’s 11th National Executive Committee meeting at the Transcorp Hotel in Abuja, Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State said this.

“There was no explicit discussion about the mode of primary but the timetable seems to suggest it is indirect primaries,” the governor said after the meeting on Wednesday.

The governor, who also spoke about the cost of nomination and expression of interest forms, said the party deliberated on giving discounts to young people.

“I think what was earlier proposed by the NWC was 40 percent and there were contributions that it should be 50 per cent,” he said.