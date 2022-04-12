APC National Chairman, Deputy Resign From Senate

The newly elected national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and his deputy (North), Senator Abubakar Kyari, have formally resigned their membership of the Senate.

Before their emergence as APC leaders, both Adamu and Kyari represented Nasarawa West and Borno North senatorial districts of Nasarawa and Borno States respectively.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, read out the duo’s letters of resignation at the commencement of Senate plenary on Tuesday morning.

Adamu said his resignation takes effect from 1st April 2022.

Adamu in the letter praised the charismatic leadership of the Senate President, saying: “I must commend you for a charismatic leadership in which you treat all Senators equal irrespective of political difference.”

Until his resignation, Senator Abdullahi Adamu was a two-term governor of Nasarawa State and a third term Senator in the Senate.

With the exit of Senator Adamu, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was expected to conduct a by-election within a statutory period of three months for a replacement.