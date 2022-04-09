APC Primary: I’m Not Scared Of Tinubu, Osinbajo, Others -Yahaya Bello

Yahaya Bello, the governor of Kogi State, has stated that he is unconcerned about former Lagos State governor and APC national leader Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and other APC presidential hopefuls in the upcoming 2023 elections.

Bello made the revelation in Abuja during his second annual seminar for political and crime correspondents, just 24 hours after expressing confidence that he would win the party’s presidential ticket.

Despite the fact that Tinubu and other prominent figures were founder members of the APC, he believes that the foundation of a home is insufficient since other elements must be in place to build a house.

Asked if he was scared of contending with top presidential aspirants in the APC, Bello boldly declared, “I will say No! I am not scared of anybody in the contest for the APC presidential ticket”.

“Tinubu and others are founding members of the APC, but foundation is not enough. I will defeat all the other aspirants because I have all it takes to be a champion.

“My performance in Kogi State will speak for me,” Bello affirmed.