APC Should Be Ashamed Of Damage Done To Nigeria, Says Dele Momodu

A presidential hopeful, Dele Momodu, has stated that members of the ruling All Progressives Congress should be ashamed of the damage they have done to the country.

He stated that they can’t be rescued from the judgment of God for plunging the country and its people into unprecedented misery and penury.

He lamented the gross incompetence and ineptitude of the current administration which he said was exceptionally high on promises but abysmally low on deliverables and performances.

Urging the main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party, to make him the party’s flagbearer in the 2023 presidential election, Momodu stated that what Nigeria needs is a fresh leader without all the baggage, misadventure, mishaps and failures of the past.

Also Read: APC National Chairman, Deputy Resign From Senate

He said this in a statement issued on Tuesday, titled ‘Dele Momodu Asks APC To Apologise To Nigerians.’

The statement read in part, “Nigeria is at crossroads and things can no longer continue as business as usual. No God-fearing citizen can excuse and readily dismiss the gross incompetence and ineptitude of a ruling government that was exceptionally high on promises but abysmally low on deliverables and performances.

“Nigeria deserves massive apologies from the APC apparatchiks who should be ashamed of the magnitude of damage they have wreaked on our long-suffering nation. No amount of fanciful diction, deceptive sophistry, pedantic casuistry or mendacious demagoguery can rescue them from the judgment of God for plunging our country and its people into unprecedented misery and penury.

“I’m working hard and praying that our esteemed Party, PDP, and its members, most especially our super delegates, would resist all temptations from highest bidders and put country above pecuniary expectations, and deem it fit to give me the ticket to represent our Party at the forthcoming 2023 General Elections.

“We must demonstrate to Nigerians, and the world at large, that we are ready to offer our people a fresh beginning in a new world order propelled by education and knowledge.”