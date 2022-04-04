APC Will Win In 2023 Because I Have Never Lost In My Life – Adamu Adamu

Sheik Nuru Khalid video: ‘If goment no go protect our lives we no go comot to vote’ “If goment no go protect our lives we no go comot to vote,” dis na...

Pastor Adeboye: Open Heaven author tok about 2023 elections, Kaduna crisis and alleged corruption for Nigeria oil sector Di General Overseer of di Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye don clear...

Chinyere: Police arrest husband of over ten years wey allegedly burn wife, brother-in-law alive Police don arrest one man for Lagos State afta e allegedly burn im wife of...

Cubana Chief Priest: Why EFCC arrest Cubana Chief Priest Nigeria anti-corruption police, EFCC don arrest popular socialite Pascal Okechukwu alias Cubana Chief Priest, according...