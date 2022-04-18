APGA Debunks Assassination Attempt On Soludo

The All Progressives Grand Alliance has rejected reports that Anambra State Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo was the target of an assassination attempt.

The party claimed that nothing similar had occurred since Soludo took office as governor of the state, and described the news as an organised conspiracy by “mischief makers” to instill dread in the people’s hearts, which they called “condemnable.”

Chinedu Obigwe, the National Coordinator of the APGA Media Warriors Forum, told journalists in Awka on Monday that the governor will not bow to the “evil aspirations” of criminal forces that want to enslave the state.

The hoodlums only carried out a “hit and run” attack on the Isuofia community, according to Obigwe, and not on the governor’s convoy.

He encouraged the general people to dismiss the false information, while also reminding the media that they have a role to play in the fight against criminality in Anambra and the South-East.

No criminal elements could survive the level of preparedness the governor has put in place for security in the state, according to the party, because “security remains the underpinning of sustained growth.”