Baba-Ahmed: We Must Elect Quality Leaders In 2023 — Or Nigeria Is Finished

The calibre of leaders that emerge in the 2023 elections, according to Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, spokesman for the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), will determine Nigeria’s survival.

Baba-Ahmed urged Nigerian workers to rise up and choose the proper leaders for the country at the 2022 Pre-May Day seminar organized by the Kaduna branch of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC).

Nigerians have been governed by “bad leaders” for the past ten years, according to him, and the country may not survive if citizens do not get it right in 2023.

“The 2023 elections is not an ordinary election, if we don’t substantially change the leadership of this country in 2023, this country is sunk,” Baba-Ahmed said.

“The politicians would use religion, party lines to divide us but in the end what will be left is a broken country of divided people.

“Nigeria has to go through a major reform and part of the process has to start now.

“We need to improve the quality of our leadership. In the last 10 years, we have elected poor leaders. We need to elect good leaders who will care about the poor, about the children of the poor, about the education of the poor, about security of everybody.

“We need to elect good leaders in 2023 or this country is finished.”

Baba-Ahmed added that Nigeria needs organisations like the NLC to raise their voices to demand good governance.