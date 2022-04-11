Baba Buhari Has Failed Nigerians – Ex-minister Dalung Blasts President

Former Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung has lashed out at President Muhammadu Buhari, calling him a failure.
His outburst came as a result of Buhari’s inability to end insecurity in the country.
Dalung, who said this in a post on his Facebook page on Sunday lamented that the President is sharing power with Northwest bandit leader, Bello Turji and ISWAP terrorists with his failure to tackle insecurity.
The former Minister who noted that he has joined other Nigerians to campaign for the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC and President Buhari out of his disenchantment with the manner the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan was handling the security problems in the country then.
He noted that he met with the former President and offered his advice on how he can tackle the growing insecurity then, but his advice was rejected.
“Under President Goodluck Jonathan there was human carnage on the Plateau, bombing of worship places, government, corporate and international offices, killings, maiming, beheadings, abductions of women and school girls in the North East of Nigeria.
“The response of Jonathan’s government to these atrocities was lackadaisical and most times irresponsible as expected of government.
“I championed “Change” political crusade against the government after meeting President Jonathan severally and offered advice and possible solutions which was not only rejected but I was considered an enemy of the state with multiple attempts on my life.”
But Dalung, who claimed he became a pariah in the Christian community because of his involvement in the campaign against the administration of President Jonathan said though Buhari has recorded some feat in the area of infrastructural development,he has failed in his promise of securing the lives and property of Nigerians, one of the key platforms on which he was elected.
He said, “President Muhammadu Buhari is a great Nigerian who meant well for Country and has integrity, I love him with a passion but integrity alone is not enough in these circumstances, in truth, Baba Buhari has failed Nigerians and disappointed many including me.
“President Buhari has done well in infrastructural development, but under his watch banditry and terrorism flourish with impunity, yet he is a General, former Head of State and Commander in Chief of the Arm forces. Why will the President share sovereign power with Bello Turji and ISWAP?
“You must listen to the voice of reason, rejig the security architecture, defeat terrorism before leaving office otherwise we your supporters will lack the moral high ground to defend your integrity”, This was my last advice to President Muhammadu Buhari on 3rd March 2020. I have not been able to have audience with him despite repeated requests since then.
“I will not relent in speaking against injustice and insecurity because “if up till now I am seeking to please people, then I am not worthy of been an apostle of Christ”.