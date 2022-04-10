Bala Mohammed Condemns Security Challenges In Parts Of Nigeria

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has harshly criticized the Federal Government’s incapacity to safeguard the country despite having vast resources at its disposal, calling it unacceptable.

He stated, “It’s unacceptable for the federal government to continue to say that they cannot secure this country, they cannot secure our communities, we have the resources to do it.”

The governor also remarked that President Muhammadu Buhari lacks the assistance of government machinery to ensure security in the country while donating automobiles to district and village leaders in Bauchi State.

He described security as a common obligation that must not be abdicated, adding that part of this is to ensure the dignity of those in the vicinity, including traditional institutions, security agencies, and the country’s human capital, which includes government workers.

He said that Bauchi State has been adjudged as the most transparent state in terms of internal revenue generation, and it is even positioned as number one in the country as conveyed through the Nigerian media.