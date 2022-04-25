Bala Mohammed: If Tinubu Was In PDP, He Would Be Handed The Presidential Ticket

The governor of Bauchi, Bala Mohammed, claims that if Bola Tinubu, the APC’s presidential hopeful, was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he would be given the presidential ticket in 2023.

Mohammed stated this on Sunday during an appearance on Arise TV’s ThisDay Live.

On Saturday, Mohammed was one of the guests invited to the iftar hosted by Aisha, President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife, for presidential hopefuls.

On the show, Mohammed stated he met Tinubu and other prominent Nigerians, and that if he joined the PDP, the former Lagos governor would be handed the presidential ticket due of his efforts.

According to the governor, he attended the iftar to prove that he is a product of consensus.

“I knew it was an opportunity to meet other eminent Nigerians who are stepping out to present themselves,” he said.

“And I was lucky I met Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, we discussed, he was calling me consensus and I told him that: ‘if you were in PDP we would have just given you the ticket because we knew that without you Buhari wouldn’t have been a president’ and so in PDP we recognise contributions.

“We have some people in Nigeria that we must recognise and it was definitely a good outing for me yesterday. The First Lady is a unifier. She has shown that she is a mother of the nation and all the presidential aspirants not only in PDP, APC but all the other parties were there. It was an opportunity to show that I’m really a product of consensus or closing rank irrespective of party differences.”