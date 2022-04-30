Bala Mohammed: Running For President Not easy — But I’m Doing It For Bauchi

The governor of Bauchi state, Bala Mohammed, believes mounting a presidential campaign is not easy.

It’s “not easy” to be on the presidential campaign trail while also serving as governor of Bauchi state, according to Mohammed.

The presidential hopeful for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on the other hand, stated he set out on a mission to “place Bauchi on the map.”

He spoke on Friday at the Bauchi government palace, where he was receiving members of the Nigerian Labour Union (NLC), media chiefs, and the Traders Artisans Association for a Ramadan fast break.

The governor said: “This Ramadan has been very beneficial, I apologised that I have not been able to do it the way I did it last year because I have had to run up and down trying to be president and at the same time trying to be governor.

“It is not easy to be in all places at the same time but I am doing it for you because we have to put Bauchi on the map.

“There are some more eminently qualified people to do governorship and presidency in Bauchi. We hid behind for too long and it is time for us to accept with humility and present ourselves so that we can provide services to this country.

“We are going to do it with humility and as democrats, whatever happens, it is to the glory of God.”