Barth Nnaji, Former Minister Of Power, Joins Enugu Governorship Race

Former Minister of Power, Barth Nnaji, has expressed his ambition to run for governor of Enugu in 2023 on the Peoples Democratic Party platform (PDP).

On Sunday, Nnaji announced his desire to run for the election at an event in Umuode, Nkanu East LGA, Enugu state.

Both expressions of interest and nomination papers were purportedly purchased for the former minister by a coalition known as the New Enugu Coalition for Good Governance.

During the ceremony, the former minister stated that he has accepted the challenge of serving the people of the state, praising the coalition for their generosity.

Nnaji, who was appointed by former President Goodluck Jonathan as minister, said he will continue to “maintain peace” in the state like the current administration and add value to the development of the state.

“This is extraordinary. I want to start by appreciating this coalition that thought I was worthy enough to lead us and thought they could sacrifice their hard resources to go and buy form for me for this journey,” he said.

“May God reward you immensely, thank you so much. It is difficult for someone, if the person is sensible at all, to be presented with a challenge to come and serve the people and the person says ‘no, I won’t serve’.

“Particularly, when the people to be served have mobilised to get the instruments with which the person needs undertake the race. I hereby accept.

“The previous speakers spoke about something very profound that the governor of our state throughout his reign has established peace and there is no development without peace.

“This is one of the reasons why I want to take up this challenge so that I can continue to maintain peace in our state. I want to add value.”