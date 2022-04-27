BBNaija Star, Mercy Eke Buries Her Father In Imo (Photos)

EntertainmentBBNaija Star, Mercy Eke Buries Her Father In Imo (Photos)By Adefolahan Adesegun - April 27, 2022Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Mercy Eke, the Big Brother Naija season 4 winner, was flanked by family members and friends as she laid her father to rest in her hometown in Imo State.The reality TV star’s father, Akwudike Eke, who died aged 70, was buried on Wednesday.Mercy Eke, the Big Brother Naija season 4 winner, was flanked by family members and friends as she laid her father to rest in her hometown in Imo State.The reality TV star’s father, Akwudike Eke, who died aged 70, was buried on Wednesday.Eke took to her Instagram and Snapchat stories to share clips of the ceremony.See screenshots of clips below:Mercy Eke had announced her father’s demise on her Instagram page weeks ago.The announcement partly read, “I’m so devastated at the demise of my daddy. God I don’t want to believe this is happening to me right now.”