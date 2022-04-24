Bees Attack Mourners As Imams Arrive Alaafin Of Oyo’s Palace For Burial Of Late King

According to reports, following the death of renown monarch, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, some mourners at the palace of the Alaafin of Oyo were on Saturday, attacked by bees.

It was gathered that the attack occurred during the customary rites for the late king.

Recall that Lamidi Adeyemi, the Alaafin of Oyo, died on Friday night at the Afe Babalola University Hospital in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti capital.

Adeyemi, who was aged 83 at the time of his death, spent 52 years on the throne.

The mourners were gathered in groups just outside the main palace area when the bees struck.

They, however, used leaves and tree branches to defend themselves against the bees, while some persons fled the area.

The bees eventually left the area after hovering around the palace for about one hour.

Meanwhile, the traditionalists who performed the burial rites for the Alaafin did not give any comment on if attack by bees had any significance.