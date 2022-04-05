Being A Widow At Young Age Left Me In Excruciating Pain – Actress Regina Chukwu

Nigerian actress, Regina Chukwu has opened up about how she felt after losing her husband at a young age.

She disclosed that it was the most painful, devastating and excruciating time of her life.

The actress said this in an Instagram post while celebrating her daughter’s 21st birthday.

According to Regina, losing her husband and taking care of her two children alone shattered her.

She wrote: “So it happened that, when I had to take my sick husband (now late) back to the village as I have exhausted all avenues possible to see that his health improves, so I decided to take him back to his parents so we could all know what next to do.

“I left Amaka with my parents back here in Lagos and went with the little baby I just had. After some months their father eventually died and I was shattered, turning a widow at that young age wasn’t something I had bargained for, it was indeed the most confused, painful, devastating, excruciating time of my life (still is) I didn’t even know what to feel or do. Now as the customs of the land demand my children had to be present.

“I had one with me, so my mum brought Chiamaka who was just 2yr old then, the little girl was just so happy to see mummy, every other thing she doesn’t understand (lol) I looked at her and fresh tears made their ways down my cheek, I said to myself ‘how I go take do am now’ in my 20’s with 2 kids HOW REGINA, HOW’ remember, I was sitting down there with ZERO NAIRA BALANCE, we had spent everything we had trying to save their father’s life, not even a good piece of cloth to my name …… so sorry guys tears won’t let me continue …. Gat to stop here.”