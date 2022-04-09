Bet9ja Website Hacked, Hackers Demand Ransom

The website of popular Nigerian Betting Company, Bet9ja, has been hacked.

he company confirmed the incident, noting that the entire Bet9ja system has been under attack by Russian Blackcat group who are famous for hacking big companies in the world.

In a statement issued by Bet9ja on Thursday, the hackers are reportedly asking for a Ransom but they never accepted their condition

The company stated that their IT team were working tirelessly to restore normal services of the website and further assured customers that their funds are safe.

The statement reads, “It is important to keep you all updated on the actual position of things as it has been very challenging in the last 24 hours. We have seen some posts in different groups that we are carrying out a maintenance, that is obviously not the case. We will not choose an important UCL day to do such.

“The entire Bet9ja system has been under attack by the Russian Blackcat group who are famous for several attacks to huge companies in the world. It is a huge hacker attack by this Russian group but our people are working from yesterday without stopping for a minute to restore all the services but it is not easy.”

The company urged their esteemed customers to remain calm as everything will be under control