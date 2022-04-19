Birthday: Actor Deyemi Okanlawon Eulogizes Self As He Celebrates In Style

Exceptionally talented Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawo has taken to social media to celebrate his birthday with lovely photos.

Unarguably, Deyemi Okanlawon has become one of the forces to reckon with in the movie industry, and his acting prowess has earned him notable lead roles in movies.

In the post shared on his Instagram page on Tuesday, April 19, Deyemi described himself as a soldier who has come a long way in life with so much more ahead of him.

He wrote:

“Happy Birthday Soldier… you’ve come a very long way and there’s so much more ahead!”

