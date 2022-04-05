Bobrisky: Reps Introduce Bill To Send Cross-dressers to Prison

EntertainmentBobrisky: Reps Introduce Bill To Send Cross-dressers to PrisonBy Adefolahan Adesegun - April 5, 2022Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Cross-dressers may soon end up in prison if a new bill to prohibit cross-dressing in Nigeria is passed into law.Umar Muda, a member of the House of Representatives introduced the bill which was read on the floor of the House on Tuesday.It seeks to ban cross-dressing with the exemption of those using it for entertainment.In recent times, some crossdressers have become very popular in Nigeria, especially, Instagram entertainer, Bobrisky.With this proposed law, crossdressers now risk 6 months in prison if passed.The bill seeks to amend the same-sex marriage (prohibition) act of 2013 by including cross-dressing as one of the offences under the act.Recall that same-sex couples and gay persons face 14 years in jail if convicted by a court.“A person engaging in cross-dressing is guilty of an offence and liable to imprisonment of 6 months or to a fine of five hundred thousand naira.”