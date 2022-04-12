Body Of Unidentified Person Found Floating On The Shore Of UNILAG Lagoon

An unidentified floating body has been discovered on the shore of the University of Lagos Lagoon.

The management of the University who alerted the public via a series of tweet posted last night, said the body was spotted floating after the heavy downpour on Saturday, April 9.

The tweet read:

”Important Notice The body of an unidentified individual was spotted floating on the shore of the University of Lagos Lagoon Front after the heavy rains of the morning of Saturday, April 9, 2022.

The Marine Police, a Unit of the Lagos State Police Command, was immediately notified for its action. Anyone who has any information that may be relevant to this incident are enjoined to inform the Police.

The University of Lagos Management wishes to assure members of the University community and the public that the security of life and property of all students, staff and other members of its community are priority and the University will spare no efforts in safeguarding these.”