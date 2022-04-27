Bovi Banned From US

Popular Nigerian comedian and actor, Bovi Ugboma, popularly known as Bovi, says he has been banned from entering the United States.

Bovi said he was banned from the country after clashing with a visa-issuing officer.

He revealed this on Tuesday while responding to questions from fans after he hosted a Q&A segment on his Instagram.

A fan had invited him to perform at Massachusetts, to which he replied, “I’m banned in the USA.”

Asked if he intended to leave the country, he replied, “I am a citizen of the world. Except for Yankee where I’m banned.”

Explaining the reason for the ban, he said, “Ill luck. Met a charity-like visa-issuing officer. Egos clashed. I was labeled.”

On which candidate he prefers in the upcoming presidential election, he said, “Until they debate.”

In February, the comedian via his verified Instagram page had revealed how he was almost accused of stealing in a hotel in London.