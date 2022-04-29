BREAKING: Tinubu Picks N100m APC Presidential Form

Bola Tinubu, the former governor of Lagos State, has acquired the APC’s N100 million Presidential Nomination and Expression of Interest Forms, according to reports.

Tinubu, who is in Saudi Arabia for Hajj, was reportedly represented by some of his close associates, including James Faleke, a House of Representatives member from Ikeja Federal Constituency; Babatunde Adejare, a member of the green chamber representing Agege Federal Constituency; and Babachir Lawal, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

At 3 p.m., Faleke, Lawal, and other followers of the Lagos political strongman picked up Tinubu’s presidential forms at the APC National Headquarters on Blantyre Street, Wuse 2, Abuja.