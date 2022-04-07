Buhari Incompetent, Not Ready To Tackle Insecurity – Senator

Senator representing Edo South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Matthew Urhoghide, has expressed that President Muhammadu Buhari had demonstrated incompetence in tackling insecurity in Nigeria.

The Senator, who represented his constituency in the 8th and 9th Senate, made the statement while talking to journalists in Benin City, Edo State.

He said, “Let me say that every Nigerian is highly disturbed about the security situation in the country and the events of the past few weeks have shown that the Federal Government is not ready to tackle insecurity in the country.

“The National Assembly, as an arm of government, has done a lot to encourage the government to improve security in Nigeria by appropriating the funds required to buy all types of equipment and recruitment of manpower, so that all the security forces can be mobilised to fight insecurity.

Also Read: Lai Counters Obasanjo, Says Buhari Administration Not Overwhelmed By Insecurity

“There is nothing the National Assembly has not done in terms of organising security summits, coming up with resolutions which, of course, have been passed on to the FG for implementation in order to end the menace of insecurity. But these are suggestions and our resolutions and decisions do not carry any element of compulsion, that is why this situation is beyond the opposition.

“The President has shown a lot of incompetence and a lot of us believe that he does not want to do anything or else there is no reason why we should be in this dire situation, where everybody in Nigeria today is not sure of being alive the next minute.

“If somebody wants to commit suicide in Nigeria, the simplest way to do it is to travel from Abuja to Kaduna by road, because the person stands 50 per cent chance of not returning and the federal government knows this,” he added.