Buhari Is Nigeria’s Best President Ever – Masari

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina state has described President Muhammadu Buhari as Nigeria’s best president ever, despite the security challenges facing his territory.

The Governor has repeatedly lamented the security situation in his state, saying security agencies are overwhelmed and residents should take up arms to defend themselves.

Nigeria operates a unitary security system with all the security agencies under the control of the Nigerian president.

Thousands of people have been killed or kidnapped by terrorists, also called bandits, in Katsina and other North-west states in the past few years.

Amidst the worsening insecurity, another governor of a North-western state, Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna, suggested the hiring of foreign mercenaries to address the situation.

But the insecurity did not deter Mr Masari from describing Mr Buhari as Nigeria’s best president ever.

“Since the amalgamation of Nigeria in 1914, the country has never had a better government and President like Muhammad Buhari,” Mr Masari said.