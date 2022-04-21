Buhari To ICC Prosecutor: It’s Stupidity To Kill In God’s Name… Boko Haram Ungodly

Killing innocent people in God’s name, according to President Muhammadu Buhari, is “stupidity.”

Nigerians now understand that the Boko Haram insurgency is not about religion or ethnicity, according to President Buhari.

On Wednesday, Buhari met with Karin Ahmad Khan, the head prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), in the State House in Abuja.

“God is just. You can’t kill innocent people, and shout; Allahu Akbar (God is great). It’s either you don’t know God at all, or you are simply being stupid,” he said.

“To say Western education is unacceptable (Haram) is very fraudulent. That is why we are fighting them, and educating the people. And we are succeeding a lot.

“We came to office when things were very bad, but we are educating the people. Education is fundamental.

“Religion and ethnicity are out of it. Some people have just made it a lifestyle to cause confusion, destruction and death.”