Buhari’s Supporters Endorse Kwankwaso

A group of supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday asked the All Progressives Congress (APC) not to present any candidate for the 2023 election.

The group under the aegis of Movement for the Sustenance of Buhari’s Policies and Amalgamation of Progressive Aspirants instead threw its weight behind former Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso of Kano State and advised the APC to support him.

Kwankwaso had recently joined the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) under which platform he would be contesting the presidency.

Addressing a news conference in Lagos, the National Coordinator of the group, Engr. Miftahu Aliyu Hassan and APC House of Representatives aspirant of Tarauni Federal Constituency, Kano in 2019, said the group with branches across the 36 states and the FCT had resolved to work towards the emergence of Kwankwaso as the next president.

He said the APC would embarrass itself in the 2023 election if it fields any candidate, saying the party, to which the group belongs has failed in its core areas of security, economy and the fight against corruption.