Campaign DG: We’ve Uncovered Plot To Block Ekweremadu from Contesting Enugu Governorship

Charles Asogwa, director-general of the campaign council for Ike Ekweremadu, a former deputy senate president, has stated that a plan to prevent the lawmaker from contesting the governorship election in Enugu has been uncovered.

In a statement on Sunday, Asogwa pointed out that the council has in its possession a court document seeking to block Ekweremadu from contesting on the grounds of zoning.

Asogwa stated that the suit is a desperate move to “ridicule all institutions of democracy” in a bid to stop the aspiration of Ekweremadu.

“It has come to our knowledge the plots by enemies of peace, democracy, and Enugu state to use the courts to stop the aspiration of Senator Ike Ekweremadu to the governorship seat of Enugu state,” the statement reads.

“We have in our possession, court processes already filed at the Enugu state high court, with the aim of using the Enugu state judiciary to obtain an injunction barring the senator from contesting the Enugu state gubernatorial election.

“Their festival of lawlessness has seen the State House of Assembly, Local Government Council Chairmen, Town Unions, and lately the Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers, and, in fact, almost every institution that our people hold in high reverence, needlessly dragged into and ridiculed by their reckless 2023 plots.

“Even institutions that have remained apolitical since ages have been both compelled and induced into issuing communiqués purportedly upholding an inexistent zoning arrangement, while those who resisted their plots have been threatened, detained in prison and or sanctioned.

“We wish to restate that no amount of intimidation, attacks, and detention of the supporters and political associates of Senator Ekweremadu; appointment and ‘election’ of known deadly thugs and cultists into state and local government offices; nocturnal meetings and fetish practices; procured press conferences and publications; and certainly no amount of frivolous court processes can stop an idea which time has come.”