Can you handle the spiciest of Slots?

There are three types of people when it comes to spice; those that shy away from it, those that are willing to give it a go, and those that love spice with phrases “the spicier the better” often being muttered from their lips. Well, whether you shy away or seek out the heat, we’ve got some online Slots that are bound to spice up your bankroll! Follow us as we reveal all…

Extra Chilli

Considered one of the best Slots to feature the Megaways mechanics, Extra Chilli is set within a bustling Mexican marketplace, with reels set inside a food market stall flanked with garlic and chillies. An upbeat soundtrack with a mariachi band feel plays in the background whilst bright and colourful visual immerse all our senses. Match symbols to form winning combinations to help boost your bankroll and set the reels alight with heat only a few can handle. Symbols include those found within classic card decks as well as green chilli gems, blue chilli gems, red chilli gems and purple chilli gems. A firework acts as the game’s wild and a gold-lettered symbol spelling H.O.T. is the games’ scatter. With a prize pot worth up to 20,000x your stake, this is certainly a game that can get you feeling hot under the collar in more ways than one.

Hot Hot Chilli Pot

Sticking with the Mexican market theme, its time to test your tastebuds within these 7×7 reels as we search the market for the ingredients to make a Hot Hot Chilli Pot worth up to thousands as you’ll join other players in a quest to gather ingredients and crack the Daily Jackpot attached to the game! The recipe for the perfect game consists of symbols such as kidney beans, avocado, sliced red chillies, tortilla chips, red onion, cucumber, steak, carrot, chilli peppers and the most lucrative of all symbols, the yellow chilli pepper. Three bottles of chilli acts as the games’ wild too, which can be substituted for any of Hot Hot Chilli Pot’s standard symbols.

If this wasn’t enough, there are two bonus game features that can be unlocked within gameplay – Chain Reaction and Armageddon. So, are you ready to test your heat tolerance and spin the reels?

Wild Hot Chilli Reels

Stand back as we crank up the heat in this next slot which is bound to get your eyes watering! A spicy take on a classic fruit machine, set amongst 5×3 reels, the aim of the game is to create winning symbol combinations with the symbols on offer, which include; BAR, cherries, lemons, star, bell, diamonds, lucky 7’s engulfed in flames and the super spicy chilli wild.

When entering the game, you’ll notice it holds a classic fruit machine layout. It’s easy on the eye with simple gameplay set-up and rules creating a calm environment and helping the anticipation build for when the heat of the chillies strikes within the reels.

—

Think you can handle the heat of these chilli-filled Slots? Will you have tears streaming down your face whilst jumping for joy, or will you be reaching for a glass of milk to cool your tastebuds? There’s only one way to find out!