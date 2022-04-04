Cardi B Deactivates Her Social Media Accounts After Rift With Her Fans

American rapper, Cardi B has deactivated her Twitter and Instagram accounts after trade of words with her fanbase for not attending the 64th Grammys.

The accounts cannot be found on social media at the moment.

The fight began when fans noticed her absence at the Grammys, with one writing:

“My thing is, why hype us up if you know [you’re] not going from the jump? [Cardi B] needs to take her fans more seriously this is getting ridiculous, I’m sorry.”

Cardi B responded: “When did I hype y’all up? Where and when did I ever hints? Like are you okay. I’m not going to award show if I don’t got a new song to perform Or my album ain’t out.”

One fan wrote: “You literally could’ve said that, as fans that barely get fed WE WANT TO SEE YOU what do you expect, you could’ve said something period.”

Cardi fired back: “Unmmmmm wtf you want me to say I been posting on my IG stories where I been at … like clearly I’m in my house and I’m in NY the f***k.”

Another fan hit back at Cardi, writing: “Your job is literally music and it’s just like you don’t care about it anymore you’ve been saying you have a album on the way since 2019 girl pleaseeeee.”

Cardi replied: “Bitch suck dk and go do some homework the f*k.”

Cardi continued her rant, calling her fans “dumb”.

“Y’all sooo fuvkin dumb I really don’t like y’all …SUCK MY D***,” she wrote on Twitter.

Cardi went on to tell one upset fan to “drink acid”.

Cardi then wished death on a Twitter user’s mother.

The follower wrote: “I bet your son wouldn’t like for you to be on your a** while teasing us fans and never dropping music.”

Cardi, who was nominated for Best Rap Performance, responded: “I hope your moms die”.

Shortly after, Cardi announced she’d be deleting her Twitter account to protect herself.

She wrote: “I’m deleting my Twitter but on God I hate this fkin dumbass fan base. You got the slow dumbasses dragging my kids all cause y’all [thought] I was going to the Grammys and I didn’t, the fk?

“When the fk I hinted I was going? Just fkin stupid. I can’t. I needs to protect myself.”