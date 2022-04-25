Celebrities React As Author Omojuwa Proposes To Girlfriend

Nigerian celebrities have been congratulating Nigeria’s best selling author, blogger and socialite, Japheth Omojuwa popularly known as J.J Omojuwa following his recent engagement to his lover.

He popped the question to his heartbeat, Demilade Osu in Switzerland and the excited bride-to-be said ‘YES’.

Sharing photos of the sweet moment on his verified Instagram page, he revealed that he engaged his fiancée late last year but kept things underwraps.He announced to the world that he would be walking down with his heartbeat soon as he heaped praises on her. He wrote:

“Let’s end the speculation…for a moment of clarity. Late last year, Dami answered an emphatic “yes”! to my proposal.

Therefore, I will be getting married to @demilade_osu soon by God’s grace. She has been a friend in truth and indeed, a kind lover, a crucial General when I needed an army, a learned ally, a mist loving angel and clearly, a big beautiful Queen. She is so easy to love. We will be counting on your support and prayers as we count down to some of the most important days of our lives. As with this note, we will communicate future information with the public, if necessary”.

Top Nigerian celebrities have taken to the comment section to congratulate the couple. See below:

Tokemakinwa wrote: Congratulations buddy

K8henshaw wrote: Congratulations JJ…this season is just filled with good tidings and vibes everywhere. May God be in the centre of this union

iambisola wrote: Congratulations

walejana wrote: Congrats bro

Toyin_abraham wrote: Congratulations aso ebi loading

officialbovi wrote: Congratulations my bro