Chrisland: Kemi Olunloyo Shares Her Two Cent With 2baba And Annie Idibia’s Daughter

Self-acclaimed investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has shared her two cent with celebrity couple, 2baba and Annie Idibia on how to train their eldest daughter, Isabella Idibia.

In the wake of Chrisland school alleged rape case, Olunloyo advised the parents to sit their daughter who is fast growing and lecture her on sex education.

She told the couple to start now and stop sexualizing children. In her words: Recall some concerned Nigerians expressed their worries over the exposed cleavages of Annie Idibia’s first daughter, Isabella.

The mother of two had posted some lovely photos on her verified Instagram platform, where she hinted that her entire world are displayed on the slides.