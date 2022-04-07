Court Dismisses Suit To Declare Ayade’s Seat Vacant Over Defection

On Thursday, the Federal High Court in Abuja dismissed a complaint seeking to declare Cross River State Governor Ben Ayade‘s seat empty.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo referenced an Enugu Court of Appeal decision that stated that defection is not a reason for removal from office.

The dismissal of a sitting governor and his deputy can only be done in accordance with constitutional laws, according to the Justice.

He added that under such provisions, the judiciary lacks the power to remove an elected officer.

The Justice, however, agreed that defection from a winning party to a losing one is immoral and improper.