Davido Announces Release Of Cubana Chiefpriest From EFCC Custody

Nigerian singer, Davido has announced the release of Celebrity Barman, Cubana Chief Priest from EFCC custody.

On the 30th of March, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) operatives arrested Pascal Okechukwu widely known as Cubana at the Airport in Abuja.

Chiefpriest was being interrogated by operatives of the Commission over alleged money laundering and fraud.

EFCC didn’t share the outcome of their investigation, but Cubana Chief priest celebrated his birthday in their custody.

However, the news of his freedom was made known by Davido, who hopped on Instagram to reveal that his Bestie, Cubana Chief Priest is no longer in EFCC custody.

