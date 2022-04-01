Davido Features On Theme Song For FIFA World Cup 2022 (Video)

Nigerian Afrofusion singer Davido has featured on the official theme song for the forthcoming FIFA World Cup 2022.

Davido, real name David Adeleke, also emerged the first ever Nigerian to feature in FIFA World Cup theme song. He joined forces with other musicians across the world.

Announcing the collaboration, happy Davido took to his social media platforms to announce his participation alongside a teaser for the music video.

“I’m honored to be featured on the Official ⁦@FIFAWorldCup⁩ 2022 Soundtrack ! See y’all later 2NITE ! This one is for Africa ! TULE!!!! WE RISE!,” Davido wrote.

The song titled ‘Hayya Hayya’ (Better Together) musicians from America, Africa, and Middle East.

FIFA, on its official page, said their selection of singers for the theme song is to “connect with audiences worldwide through the shared passions of football and music.”

“The entertainment strategy was conceived to create innovative and meaningful connections between football fans, music enthusiasts, players, artists, and the game and songs they all love.

“The combination of breakthrough US star Trinidad Cardona, Afrobeats icon Davido and Qatari sensation Aisha captures the spirit of the FIFA World Cup™ and the FIFA Sound strategy by bringing together inspiration from across the globe.”

FIFA Chief Commercial Office, Kay Madati, also noted that, “By bringing together voices from the Americas, Africa, and the Middle East, this song symbolises how music – and football – can unite the world.

“As part of FIFA’s revamped music strategy, the multi-song soundtrack will bring passionate fans closer to the spirit of the FIFA World Cup like never before.”

The track’s debut public performance will take place tonight in front of a worldwide audience of football fans, who will tune in from around the globe to follow the highly anticipated draw starting at 19:00 local time, FIFA said.

2022 FIFA World Cup is slated to hold in Qatar on November 21.