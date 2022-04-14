‘Davido Is My Boy’, Ghana’s Shatta Bandle Flaunts His 2022 Ferrari (Video)

Ghanaian social media sensation, Shatta Bandle, flaunts his newly acquired 2022 Ferrari.

He also lambasted Nigerian musician Davido while showing off his new luxury automobile. Shatta Bandle said he doesn’t display his extravagance to push people down, but to motivate people.

Shatta Bandle added that Davido is his boy and if he wants to deal with the big boys like himself, the singer should follow those who know the way to wealth.

According to him; “To be a big boy has a price. I don’t show things I have to push people down,” Shatta Bandle noted.

Addressing Davido, he shared; “I’m always posting my stuffs to motivate people. See this my boy OBO, e go buy Lamborghini, and see me, young rich nigga, I go buy Ferrari 2022.”

“If you want to chill with the big boys, follow who knows the road. Yes.”

Watch the video below.