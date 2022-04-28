Deputy Secretary-General Of United Nations Welcomes Burna Boy Into UN Headquarters

The Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina J Mohammed, personally welcomed Grammy award-winning singer, Burna Boy, into the United Nations headquarters in New York, America.

Burna Boy went in the company of his mum and manager, Bose Ogulu. His visit comes on the heels of his forthcoming sold-out show at Madison Square Garden, New York City.

In a tweet via her verified handle, Mohammed praised the African giant whom she referred to as her ‘compatriot’.

“I had the opportunity to welcome my compatriot @burnaboy here at the @UN HQ. Burna continues to inspire young people around the world with his amazing talents,” she tweeted.

Moreso, the artiste took to his Instagram stories to share moments he spent with Mohammed at the UN headquarters. Snippets of the video showed the Wonderful singer receiving gifts from Mohammed.

In turn, the singer serenaded people that were present with a quick freestyle while holding the Nigerian flag which stood among flags of other countries.