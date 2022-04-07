Devil Is Destroying Marriages – BBNaija’s Ka3na Laments

Ex-BBNaija housemate, Ka3na has said that the devil is destroying marriages.

The mother of one recently announced the end of her marriage to Mr Jones and relocated to London with her daughter.

She suggested that people should stay unmarried and love themselves and see what the devil would have to destroy.

She also prayed for homes under the influence of the devourer.

“How about we all stay unmarried and simply love ourselves? Le’t see marriages the devil will destroy again. Respectfully,” she wrote.

“Surely the deveil is up against everything beautiful this period and hopefully this too shall pass over us. My prayers are with every home under the influence of the devourer.”