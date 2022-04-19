Disband EFCC, ICPC Rather Than Embarrassing Them, Wike Tells Buhari

The presidential pardon for those prosecuted on corruption charges by the Federal Government, according to Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, merely suggests that there is no need for anti-corruption agencies in the country.

He believes the EFCC and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) have been made to suffer an embarrassment as a result of the pardon.

The governor made the remarks while speaking to PDP delegates in Kano State on Monday as part of his ongoing consultations ahead of the party’s presidential primary.

He was responding to the pardons awarded by the Council of State last week to former governors Jolly Nyame of Taraba State and Joshua Dariye of Plateau State.

“This is the same government that complained against the judiciary that it is not fighting against corruption,” he was quoted as saying in a statement by his media aide, Kelvin Ebiri. “Now, look at what the judges have passed through; sleepless nights from the FCT High Court to the Court of Appeal to Supreme Court, everything is wasted.

“If President Muhammadu Buhari knows that he doesn’t want to fight corruption, then, he should disband EFCC and ICPC because he has thoroughly embarrassed them.

“So, all these things he (Buhari) is doing is because of the election coming soon. They want this person in Plateau State to help them and they want this person in Taraba State to help them, but it will not work because Wike will face them in that election.”