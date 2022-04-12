Domestic Violence: Why It Was Hard To Leave My Abusive Relationship – Dayo Amusa Reveals

Nollywood actress, Dayo Amusa has disclosed why she stayed in an abusive relationship that almost ruined her life.

According to the light skinned actress, it was hard to leave but eventually she saved her life. She went on to advice those in abusive relationships to move before they lose their lives.

Revealing this in a post on Instagram in the wake of the different reactions to the death of gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu, who reportedly died from injuries inflicted from beatings from her husband, Dayo Amusa wrote:

Recall that fellow Nollywood actress, Funmi Awelewa Morili reacted after she made headlines for going through domestic violence.

A popular Nigerian blog, Gistlover had earlier reported that Funmi Awelewa was recently beaten up by lover, Tola who she allegedly snatched from her friend.

Telling her own side of the story, Funmi Awelewa took to her verified Instagram page to assure fans and family that she is fine and not going through any form of domestic violence